COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man who crashed into a northeast Colorado Springs home early Monday and caused significant damage, according to police.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Centerville Drive near Ranch Creek Drive.

Police say 22-year-old Monico Morin had reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival but was later found at a convenience store at the intersection of Peterson Road and N. Carefree Circle.

He was taken into custody and charged with several traffic-related violations, including driver under the influence.

Police say the residents of the home were not injured.

According to authorities, Morin hit a parked car, veered off the road and crashed into the side of the home. He also hit two cars parked inside the garage.

Officials say alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.