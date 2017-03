HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe, along with her mate Oliver, will soon welcome a little one to the world.

The internet sensation at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village about 130 miles northwest of New York City, is expected to give birth any time now.

Zoo officials say 15-year-old April will give birth to Animal Adventure’s first giraffe calf.

They say it will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6 feet tall at birth.

April will then raise her calf naturally, with weaning taking between 6 to 10 months or maybe longer.

Once April gives birth, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the new calf!

The zoo’s Giraffe Cam began live-streaming video from April’s enclosed pen last week.