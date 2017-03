SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — Authorities are looking for a possibly armed and dangerous domestic violence suspect who evaded authorities after reportedly barricading himself a home Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, 30-year-old Richard Anthony Otero, Jr., is wanted on a previous felony arrest warrant in addition to new charges related to Saturday’s domestic violence incident.

Deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane, where they found the woman who was able to safely get out of the home. At that time, deputies believed Otero had barricaded himself inside.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Crisis Negotiations Unit and Regional Bomb Squad responded to the scene and contained the area.

SWAT entered the home after repeated failed commands for Otero to get out of the home, but thoroughly searched the area and determined he was no longer at the scene.

Otero’s associated vehicle is a maroon-colored 1999 Chrysler 300 with license plate DQY027.

If you have any information on Otero’s whereabouts, do not approach him. Contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.