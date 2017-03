COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a store in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at a store in the 300 block of South Hancock Avenue near east Vermijo Avenue.

Police say the suspects entered the store with a gun. One suspect took cash from the register while the other two suspects put food into a backpack.

All three suspects fled the scene on foot.

No shots were fired and there were no reported injuries.

The suspects are described as one white man and two black men. All three were wearing dark clothes and ski goggles.

If you have any information, call police.