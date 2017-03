Related Coverage Police searching for robbery suspects in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcycle driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Saturday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and Institute Street.

Police say a SUV traveling westbound on Pikes Peak began to make a left turn onto Institute in front of the motorcycle traveling eastbound on Pikes Peak.

According to authorities, the motorcycle collided with the SUV, causing what police say was extreme damage to both the SUV and motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors at this time.

The intersection of Pikes Peak and Institute was closed for several hours as authorities conducted their investigation.