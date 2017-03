MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Military veterans with Team Rubicon are working together to make sure our area isn’t affected by flooding during the wet season.

On Saturday, they filled up 5,000 sandbags to place throughout Manitou.

“Manitou plays a key part, because a lot of the surrounding areas… Manitou is the funnel or the filter for this area, so if there’s any kind of flooding of Fountain Creek it will come through this area,” said Ed Culley, a Team Rubicon member.

The Manitou Springs area is notorious for flooding since the Waldo Canyon Fire.

