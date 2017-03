Related Coverage Aurora tattoo shop holding breast cancer fundraiser Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of people showed off their ink Sunday, March 5 at Colorado’s biggest and longest running tattoo competition, part of the 27th Annual Super Show and Swap Meet.

It’s been 25 years running, ten different categories, tons of incredible tattoos and a great way for those in the industry to display their artwork.

Competitor Eliza Jane said, “I like to kind of project the things that I like onto my body. I like teal. I like horror and I like creepy color guys.”

Jane stopped counting how many tattoos she has a long time ago, but it all started when she was 17.

“It was in my friend’s kitchen and it was a mistake,” said Jane. “Okay, so never let your friends tattoo you because they have the equipment. Pay for your stuff, like that’s PSA announcement.”

Now she’s found an artist she loves and after a couple cover ups Jane has been entering tattoo competitions since.

“I wanted to first incorporate one of my own personal favorite horror icons being Vincent Price.” Jane said, “The second one is Herman Munster who I grew up watching the Munsters with my grandparents and it was always something that I couldn’t look away from even though I didn’t really understand it growing up, I couldn’t look away. As an adult Herman Munster just always made me happy.”

For local shops like Trinity Tattoo on Fillmore which has been in business for about three years, events like this mean exposure.

Owner of Trinity Tattoo, Joshua Miller said, “This is good for the industry. It kind of brings out all of the names and different shops in town so it kind of brings everybody together.”

While some folks might give it a negative stigma, it’s a place where ink enthusiasts can come to share their self-expressions without any judgement.

“All of this support coming out for body modification art, people showing you that it’s beautiful, show your skin, be proud of what you have, be proud of your artist and it’s okay to be modified, different, express yourself, supporting each other,” said Jane. “I love it.”