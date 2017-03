GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Thrill seekers looking for something to do this summer will be pleased to hear that the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is adding a new attraction to their roster – and it’s already getting national attention.

The Haunted Mine Drop will take only the bravest on a 120-foot drop with many other chilling features, such as a ghostly tour guide, 3D lighting and fog machines.

Park owners have dedicated many years of thought into this new project and officials say this ride is like no other in the nation.

“We’re America’s only mountain-top theme park and I think that’s really neat that you ride a tram to get up to us and this ride being recognized by the industry has been phenomenal recognition for us,” said Nancy Heard.

Thrill seekers should expect to see the park and the new ride open by this summer.