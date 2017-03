JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two boys in New Jersey became internet sensations after showcasing a unique talent – pizza spinning!

A video showing the brothers tossing and spinning pizza dough in their father’s restaurant has gone viral and they are eating up their newfound fame.

Millions have watched this video of 12-year-old Michael and 10-year-old Nicholas Testa spinning pizza dough.

The brothers learned the cool skill at their family’s pizza factory and have even demonstrated the skills at dough-spinning conventions and competitions across the country.

The brothers say they want to compete in global competitions, but they’re going to have to wait until they are both 18-years-old.

Dough-spinning competitions? Yes, they exist! Check out the upcoming World Pizza Competition, which will be held at the end of this month in Las Vegas.