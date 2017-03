COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Medical Marijuana Registry is experiencing a 6-week backlog for processing mailed applications and renewals.

Patients who mailed in applications or renewal requests are encouraged to visit the new secure online system to expedite the process.

Officials say the backlog is a result of each individual application having to be entered manually into the new online system.

Temporary staff has been hired to assist.

Patients who mailed an application but have not received their card can still register online and receive their card within three business days. The same documentation must be provided.

Patients approved through the online system can print cards or display it on mobile devices.

The registry will continue to accept mail-in applications until January 2018, but officials say those applications will continue to take longer to process.

Officials say the online system is a more secure method of applying because patients are in control of the information entered.

Due to the backlog, there is also spike in call and email volumes. Patients should also expect an extended hold and response times.

In February, staff processed 12,948 requests by phone, email and online.

At this time, there are more than 16,500 patients registered online.

