COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An officer K9 helped police arrest a felony domestic violence suspect Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the area of 2010 Carmel Drive, between Saratoga Drive and Del Mar Drive.

Officers who responded to the scene say the victim told them the suspect was hiding in an open bedroom.

According to authorities, the suspect was given several warnings to come out of the apartment.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Officer K9 Dax was released and made contact with the suspect.

K9 Dax helped officers safely enter the room.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital then booked into the Criminal Justice Center for felony domestic violence assault after treatment.