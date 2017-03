COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An attempted robbery suspect was arrested Saturday morning after he tried to pay for a large fast food order with fake money and threatened to kill people.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of East Platte Avenue.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Elston Franklin, ordered a large amount of food and tried to pay with counterfeit money.

When employees denied his order, Franklin pushed people and broke cash registers. He also threatened to kill people, according to authorities.

Franklin fled the scene before officers arrived but was found a block away.

Authorities say Franklin wanted to fight police officers and was tazed before he was brought into custody.