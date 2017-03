COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after reportedly pointing his gun at other shoppers in a store parking lot Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Academy Boulevard.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Tyler Fengler, had entered one of the stores before police arrived, but was found in the parking lot and taken into custody by authorities.

During the arrest, police confirmed they recovered a gun from Fengler.

There were no reported injuries.

Fengler was arrested for felony menacing, impersonating a peace office and unlawfully concealing a weapon.