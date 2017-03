COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — March’s Maker of the Month is Jim King, founder and owner of Wheels of a Dream.

He joins FOX21 Weekend Morning News to share the story behind Wheels of a Dream, a non-profit with a mission to provide traditional handmade wooden toys to children.

At Wheels of a Dream, volunteers make every toy by hand. The toys are then distributed to children in hospitals throughout the Pikes Peak region.

Wheels of a Dream has also partnered with the Colorado Springs Police Department, Toys for Toys and TESSA.

Want to help? The non-profit is looking for volunteers with knowledge in woodworking, sanding, wood burning and assembly.

They also accept donations.

>> Click here to learn more about Wheels of a Dream.