COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One man on a very special mission made a stop in Colorado Springs Friday.

Britain’s Jim Plunkett-Cole hopes his adventure – called “JimGump”- will encourage more kids to get outside and do more physical activity each day.

The challenge turns Forrest Gump’s fictional run into a reality for Jim, who has been criss-crossing the United States in runs with kids throughout the country for over three years.

Jim’s trip took him to Pinon Valley Elementary School Friday morning where he told FOX21 the kids’ enthusiasm is what keeps him going.

“I found that the kids were so inspired by what I was doing, they in turn felt re-motivated and re-inspired into carrying on,” he said.

