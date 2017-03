FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are asking for your help identifying a woman who sprayed an unknown chemical liquid at several Walmart employees Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Walmart located at 4425 Venetucci Boulevard.

Police say the suspect sprayed the liquid at a store clerk and 6 other employees were also contaminated. The employees complained of skin irritation and nausea after being exposed, according to authorities.

An investigation revealed the woman was in one of the checkout lanes and purchased items. Before leaving, she pulled out a small spray bottle from her purse and sprayed the clerk with the substance, then began spraying herself.

Police say the woman then sprayed an empty cart before putting the bottle back in her purse and leaving the store.

Some employees were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Hazmat responded to the scene and standard decontamination procedures were followed.

The woman is described as:

40 to 50-years-old

5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall

Heavy build

Light brown to blonde hair

Wearing a multi-colored shirt with dark pants

If you have any information, call the Fountain Police Department tip line at 719-382-4244 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.