COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has determined the cause of last weekend’s fire near Pikes Peak International Raceway.

According to the authorities, the Donner Fire was started by someone or a group of people who were shooting at a makeshift shooting range illegally set up on El Paso County property.

The 205-acre fire started around 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25 and was located behind PPIR in the area of Donner Pass View and Vigilante View. No homes or businesses were damaged and no injuries were reported, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens that the area is private property and is marked with NO TRESPASSING signs. Anyone found in the area is subject to having trespassing charges filed against them.

Citizens should also be aware that if they cause a fire while trespassing in this area, they will also be subject to arson charges.