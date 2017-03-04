Costco membership fees are going up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Costco is raising its annual membership fees for the first time in 6 years.

The cost of a basic Gold Star membership will go up from $55 to $60 per year, while the Executive membership will go up from $110 to $120.

Costco says the fee increases will impact about 35 million members, half of whom hold Executive membership.

The largest American membership-only warehouse club said the increase comes as the latest earnings report reveals lower sales and profits.

The increases go into effect June 1.