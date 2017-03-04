Authorities seek information in Denver bank robbery

The increases go into effect June 1.
DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Police Department and FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are asking anyone with information on a Denver bank robbery last week to come forward.
TCF Bank, located at 2084 South Broadway Street, was robbed Wednesday, March 1 just after 4 p.m.
Police say the suspect threatened bank employees with a weapon, stole an unknown amount of money and fled in an unknown vehicle.
The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic man, about 25-years-old, approximately 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds. He has dark skin.
Additionally, police say he possibly had a tattoo in cursive writing over one of his eyebrows, and a teddy bear tattoo on the top of his right hand.
He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.
If you have any information, contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 to remain anonymous.
Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.
