PUEBLO, Colo. — Charges are pending against three Pueblo County Jail inmates after three Sheriff’s Detention Deputies were attacked and injured Friday.

The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Mario Vigil tried to strangle one deputy, then grabbed his taser and used it on a second deputy who tried to intervene. They were able to take Vigil into custody.

In a second incident that happened the same day around 6:30 a.m., 33-year-old Anthony Medina and 36-year-old Jerry Ponce threatened two more deputies with physical harm if they tried to get contraband out of their cell.

Deputies entered the cell and one deputy used a Taser, according to authorities.

In this incident, one deputy suffered minor injuries. Ponce and Medina were treated at local hospitals for minor injuries and have since returned to jail.

The investigation into these two incidents is ongoing and it’s unknown at this time if they are related.