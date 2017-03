PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man who was arrested earlier this week was arrested again Friday, according to police.

Police said Julian Trujillo was arrested on drug and gun charges after running from officers earlier this week. He was booked into jail and bonded out.

Police said they were looking for another wanted person on East Evans Avenue Friday when they came across a stolen camping trailer in a backyard. Police connected Trujillo with the theft. He is now back in jail, facing charges of theft, restraining order violation, and violation of bail bond conditions.