March 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Troy Fields, 29, is described as a White male, 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Fields has three warrants for Contempt of Court which include the charges of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Weapons Offense and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He also has a warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Violation of Probation. His total bond is $20,000.

Joseph Estrada, 44, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Estrada has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstruction of Telephone, Violation of Probation and Harassment. He has a second warrant for Violation of Bail Bond which includes Driving Under Restraint – Alcohol Related, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failing to Report an Accident. Estrada’s third warrant is for Failure to Appear which includes Crimes Against Person and Harassment. His total bond amount is $31,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip atpueblocrimestoppers.com .