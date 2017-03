Related Coverage Crews contain Milne Fire in Hanover

HANOVER, Colo. — A fire that burned 5,000 acres in eastern El Paso County Monday afternoon was started by sparks from a chimney, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said the fire was accidental, and no charges will be filed.

The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Milne Road and Squirrel Creek Road. It was contained by Tuesday morning. No homes were destroyed in the fire.