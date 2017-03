COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Your favorite nonprofit could be part of the 2017 Give! campaign. Applications for the annual end-of-year fundraiser go live on March 22.

Last year, FOX21 helped the Give! campaign raise almost $1.4 million for 72 local nonprofits.

Information sessions on how to participate in the 2017 campaign will be held Thursday, March 23 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Thursday, April 6 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Both sessions will be at the Stargazers Event Center.

Email give@csindy.com or visit indygive.com for more information.