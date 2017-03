COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’ll hear the gun shots and see tanks outside, but it’s the 58, 000 square foot museum that’ll catch your eye.

“We got the Nazis, we got the Japanese, we got the British, we got the Americans,” said Mel Bernstein, owner of Dragonman’s Colorado Springs Historical Military Museum.

Bernstein, better known as Dragonman, has been working on his museum for 30 years now.

“Everything I have is fully operational. All the guns, all the bullets, all the vehicles, everything works. Because it’s my private collection and has nothing to do with the U.S. government,” Bernstein said.

It features memorabilia from every major war the U.S. was in, from WWI to his latest addition, Afghanistan.

It’s complete with Afghanistan’s traditional clothing, prayer beads, and more.

The whole museum holds nearly 4,000 working weapons and more than 900 uniformed mannequins.

“That’s more mannequins than Macy’s department store in New York City,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein says troops from Fort Carson donate many of these items.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have 90-percent of this stuff,” Bernstein said.

He says his museum has a personal touch and offers a way to remember those who served.

“I put the uniform on a mannequin, I ask them if they have a picture of their grandfather wearing that uniform, and we put the picture on the bottom of the mannequin where his feet are and we honor them. And 3,000 to 4,000 people a year will see him,” Bernstein said.

While the museum originally started with one garage, it now has 19 extensions packed with memories from the past.

“This is my hobby, this is what I want to do the rest of my life. You know, I want to honor the soldiers, keep building up the museum. It’s probably going to end up one of the best museums in the country if it isn’t already,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein is already planning to expand the Afghanistan room by the end of summer.

He says it can take at least an hour to get through the whole museum.

The museum opens on Sunday morning at 10.

Tickets are $15.

Click here for more information.