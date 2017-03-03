Colorado Springs property manager wanted for scamming dozens of landlords, tenants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The former owner of a Colorado Springs property management company is wanted for scamming landlords and tenants out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Police said Holly Janette Dalton, 44, is wanted on theft charges. Dalton was the owner of Premiere Properties and Management, which also did business as Encore Properties. The business, which was first licensed in 2010, was located on Kelly Johnson Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Police said Dalton took damage deposits paid by tenants and held in escrow for her clients, and used them for her own benefit. She also concocted a lapping scheme in which she would take rental payments, pay some landlords, and keep the money meant for the other landlords. Months later, she would pay the missed payments using money meant for other landlords.

Police said Dalton’s scheme fell apart when she couldn’t keep the missing rental payments current.

Police said 15 landlords and more than 27 tenants fell victim to Dalton’s scheme. The total amount of the theft was $95,937.

Dalton’s Colorado real estate broker license was suspended in December 2016, after Colorado Real Estate Commission investigators found evidence of the misconduct.

Anyone with information on Dalton’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).