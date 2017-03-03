Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffes donate plasma to newborn giraffe at Denver Zoo

Related Coverage Denver Zoo welcomes newborn baby giraffe

DENVER — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is providing plasma to help the Denver Zoo’s new giraffe calf, Dobby.

When he was born Tuesday, Dobby had difficulty standing and nursing. Bloodwork Wednesday showed the calf wasn’t able to receive enough infection-fighting proteins from his mother, Kipele, in his first day of nursing. Thursday morning, staff provided Dobby a transfusion of plasma, which was donated by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, to restore his antibody levels to normal.

“We remain optimistic that Dobby’s health will improve,” Denver Zoo veterinarians said in a statement. “However, we are taking his condition seriously. We have also provided Dobby with antibiotics to treat infection in his system and are monitoring his blood daily.”

Dobby’s father, Dikembe, was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

For many years, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff has done voluntary training with their giraffes to have them hold still for injections and small blood samples. Recently, they were able to collect larger volumes of blood in order to bank plasma for emergency situations.

“Because of the great training by our animal care staff, we have several giraffes that are now trained to voluntarily give blood donations,” the zoo said in a statement. “Because of that, and with donated services from Hemo Solutions, a veterinary blood processing company here in Colorado Springs, we were already able to replenish our giraffe plasma bank, just in case of any emergencies with our herd.”

Dobby and his mother will remain behind the scenes until he gains strength. The Zoo’s giraffe building will remain closed during their first days together to provide them peace and quiet.