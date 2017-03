COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen was robbed while walking home from a Colorado Springs school Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. near Fremont Elementary School on El Camino Drive in northeastern Colorado Springs. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, had been playing basketball at the school. He was walking home when he was approached by two teens who punched him in the face and took his hat and cell phone. Police said the victim dropped his basketball, and the robbers may have taken it as well.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspects. No arrests have been made.