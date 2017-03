COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — If you’re stopped at a red light at Circle Drive and Platte Avenue you’re going to see a new billboard with a man’s face on it.

The billboard says, “Relearned how to walk, relearned how to talk, never forgot to fight.”

Those are words Ollice Burke lives by.

He’s the man on the sign.

Three years ago he had a stroke at the age of 26.

His hard work in recovery from that is what is inspiring this.

Three years ago he was playing in a basketball game when he started feeling hot.

During a timeout he remembers a friend handing him water.

“I remember I tried to hold it and went I went to hold it I grabbed it and it just dropped. I couldn’t hold on to it and then I don’t remember nothing else after that.,” said Burke.

He went into a coma for 13 days.

A video of his daughter playing basketball is what brought him out of it, but something was different.

It was hard for him to talk and his left side was paralyzed.

“That was the biggest issue, not being able to move my left side at all.”

It was a long road of recovery in front of Burke.

His physical therapist remembers thinking one thing the first day he walked in.

“Recovery from something like that’s going to take a couple years,” said Physical therapist Kristy Know.

Not for Ollice.

It only took him a couple months.

“He’s super motivated. He did a lot of it on his own. We guided him and he took off and did it,” said Knox.

Now, “I feel I’m back, like I can do everything I want, basically. You name it I can do it. If you can do it, I can do it,” said Burke.

He credits his daughter for a lot of the success of his recovery.

She was there through the whole process pushing and cheering him on.

If you’re going to take something away from his story, Ollice said it should be that you should never give up, no matter what you’re going through.