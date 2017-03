COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Home Depot says it is hiring 300 seasonal employees for its Colorado Springs stores.

Full and part-time positions are available in departments including sales, operations, and online order fulfillment. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

The company said it’s hiring 80,000 employees nationwide for the spring, which is typically its busiest selling season.

To apply, visit careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom/ and select “See all hourly jobs.”