COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 Morning News teamed up with the Colorado Girl Scouts and Seeds Community Cafe to celebrate 100 years of Girl Scout cookies with unique recipes. All the recipes can be found below.

Do-Si-Dos® Peanut Thai Chicken

Yield – 4 servings

Ingredients:

8 crushed Do-Si-Dos® Girl Scout Cookies

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins

Teriyaki glaze

1 box of Pad Thai Noodles

Thai Peanut Sauce

Wood skewers

Directions:

Grill chicken tenderloins on wood skewers, brushing occasionally with Teriyaki glaze. Prepare Pad Thai noodles according to directions on box. Serve chicken tenderloins with four crushed Do-Si-Dos® cookies sprinkled on top. Mix remaining Do-Si-Dos® cookie crumbs with peanut sauce. Pour peanut sauce over chicken and noodles, or serve as a side dipping sauce.

Girl Scout Thin Mint Brownies

Yield – 6 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 box of crushed Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies

1 box of brownie mix (18.4 oz. Betty Crocker is great)

2 eggs (3 eggs for cake-like brownies)

1/4 cup of water

1/2 cup of canola oil

Directions:

Crush Thin Mints into medium size chunks. Mix all ingredients into mixing bowl with a kitchen wisk. Do not use electric mixer — batter will be stiff. Spread batter evenly in greased baking pan (13 x 9 x 2 inch). Bake in center of oven at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Allow to cool before cutting. Great with mint-flavored tea!

Trefoil Cookie Butter

Yield – 1 cup

Ingredients:

1 Sleeve of Trefoils (approx. 20 cookies)

2 TBS light brown sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

Dash of cinnamon

3 TBS Canola oil

2 TBS whole organic milk

Directions:

Place the cookies in a food processor, slightly breaking them up as you put them in. Grind until the cookies are fine, even crumbs. Add brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon into the food processor. Mix thoroughly. Add oil and milk, one TBS at a time, mixing thoroughly in between each turn. Mix until you receive a peanut butter-like consistency. Enjoy! Place the cookie butter into a sealable container and keep refrigerated. Great with slices apples and celery or spread on your morning toast.

Fried Samoa Shrimp

Yield – 1 serving

Ingredients:

5 extra-large shrimp, peeled and de-veined, or smaller if you wish

5 Samoas® Girl Scout Cookies®, finely chopped

2 cups seasoned bread crumbs

2 cups flour

1 cup coconut flakes

4 egg whites

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 lime for garnish

Peanut or Canola for frying

Directions:

Toss coconut flakes with bread crumbs, cayenne pepper and chopped Samoas® Girl Scout Cookies. Dredge shrimp through flour, followed by egg whites and Samoas® Girl Scout Cookies® mixture. Fry shrimp in vegetable oil at 350 degrees until golden brown. Garnish with coconut flakes and lime wedges.

Serving Suggestions:

Arrange in a star pattern on a salad plate, or on a bamboo skewer with tropical fruits.

Can be served as an appetizer, in a salad, or as an entrée.

If serving as an entrée accompany with fried plantains or pineapple and wild rice

Savannah Smiles Lemon-Blueberry Layered Dessert

Yield – 8 servings

Ingredients:

15 Savannah Smiles cookies, coarsely crushed (about 2 cups)

1 (21-ounce) can blueberry pie filling or fresh blueberries

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed or fresh whipped cream

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (6-ounce) can frozen organic lemonade concentrate, thawed.

Directions:

Sprinkle 1 tablespoon crushed cookies into each of 8 (8-ounce) parfait glasses. Spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons pie filling over cookies in each glass. Spoon whipped topping into a bowl; fold in condensed milk and lemonade concentrat Spoon 2 tablespoons whipped topping mixture over pie filling in each glass. Repeat layers once. Top evenly with remaining crushed cookies. Cover and chill 4 hours.

Tagalong Popcorn

Yield – 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 bag (microwave) popped popcorn, kernels removed

1/2 c. peanut butter and chocolate chips, melted

Tagalongs` (10)

½ cup Peanuts ~ salted, skinless; cocktail peanuts (small handful)

Directions:

Mix together the melted chips and the popped popcorn in a large bowl. Use a rubber spatula to stir until popcorn is mostly coated. Roughly chop or crumble tagalongs into the bowl. Roughly chop up peanuts and add to the bowl. Mix again with a rubber spatula until tagalongs and peanuts are incorporated evenly throughout the popcorn. Spread on wax paper to cool and harden chocolate (refrigerate for faster results, about 15 minutes).