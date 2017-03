COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just in time for spring gardening projects, the city is giving away free mulch to residents.

The Colorado Springs City Forestry Division has “an unprecedented amount” of wood chip mulch as a result of the January windstorm. The mulch is available for pickup at the following locations:

Sand Creek Stadium at 6303 Barnes Road, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Enter the east lot, not the Sky Sox stadium entrance)

Forestry Operations Center at 1601 Recreation Way, 24 hours a day

The mulch is intended for personal use only, and is not for resale. For more information, call the forestry division at 719-385-5942.