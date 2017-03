FLORENCE, Colo. — A registered sex offender who lives in Florence is now accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Garland Burnett Root, 64, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, sexual exploitation of a child, and promotion of obscenity to a minor.

He is being held without bond in the Fremont County jail.

Root is required to register as a sex offender because he was convicted of “lewd and liscivious acts” in another state in 1984, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.