COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Colorado Springs woman is accused of hiring someone to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Police said 39-year-old Anna Chamberlin, was involved in a murder-for-hire plot that didn’t go as she expected.

On February 24, Colorado Springs Police responded to a home invasion at the Resort at University Park, near Union Blvd. and Austin Bluffs.

According to court documents the 40 year old victim and his three nieces were hanging out at his apartment when there was knock at the door. The nieces told police they thought it was the pizza they had ordered but instead two white men pushed their way inside and told everyone to get on the ground.

The nieces, 26, 24 and 20 got on the floor while their uncle ran out the back balcony.

The nieces told police the men told them they were looking for their uncle and they had been hired to kill him.

Meanwhile their uncle was outside calling police. He said as he went around the house he saw Chamberlin, his ex-girlfriend, standing outside of her car that was parked in front of his garage.

He told police she saw him too and that she yelled to the suspects inside that it was time to go. One of the males ran out and the two took off.

Police arrived soon after and started setting up containment when the other suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Jake Riker, came out and was taken into custody.

When police interviewed the uncle later he told them he had been in a relationship with Chamberlin for about three years but it ended in 2016 after he crashed her car.

Since they broke up he said Chamberlin has demanded money from him on numerous occasions. He said she started threatening him and he told her to take him to court.

He said he thought she was planning something to get her money back but never thought she would do this.

One of the victim’s nieces told police two days prior to the home invasion Chamberlin had asked her for help getting her uncle’s safe out of the house. Chamberlin allegedly told her if she couldn’t get the safe she would have her uncle killed.

The day of the invasion, another niece said she received a text from Chamberlin telling her she should not be hanging around her uncle.

She told police they could find the text under the contact name “psycho.”

Both Riker and Chamberlin remain behind bars facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy.

Detectives are still looking for the third suspect, described as a younger, thin-built, white male in his late teens to mid-20s. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.