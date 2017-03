WIDEFIELD, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who was caught undressing and touching himself outside Widefield Community Center last month.

Deputies said the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. February 10. Surveillance video captured the man walking from the west into the courtyard, taking off his clothes, walking around naked, and touching himself.

The suspect walked around for about 15 minutes, then got dressed and walked toward the west, crossed the access road on the southeast side of the building, and turned east toward Widlick Street.

Deputies believe the same man may have been involved in a similar incident on Aspen Drive in Widefield late last year.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 50 and 65, with medium-length gray hair and a goatee. He was wearing a red bandana around his head, an orange or red hoodie with “Arizona” written in white letters on the front, a gray or green long-sleeved shirt underneath, two pairs of pants, black shorts, and black shoes. Two surveillance images of the suspect are available below.

Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Scott Stephens at ScottStephens@elpasoco.com, email Deputy Rachel Lamb at RachelLamb@elpasoco.com, or call dispatch at 719-390-5555.