COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is among the top zoos in the nation facing off for the coveted “Best Zoo” title from USA Today.

It’s facing some tough competition against 20 other nominees, including the Denver Zoo.

The nominated zoos were picked because the facilities ensure animal care, welfare and enrichment come first while still facilitating meaningful animal encounters with the public to help support wildlife and the wild places of the world.

All nominees were hand-picked by a panel of zoo and family travel experts.

To help the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reach the top spot, you can cast your vote once per day until voting ends Monday, March 27 at 10 a.m. MST.

>> Click here to vote.

Winners will be announced Friday, March 31.

Right now, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranks 9th on the leaderboard.