Related Coverage Colorado Springs Utilities customers to see decrease in rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — City Council voted “yes” on a proposal Tuesday that will decrease rates for Colorado Springs Utilities customers temporarily beginning Wednesday, March 1.

Officials say the average monthly residential bill will drop nearly $3.

Commercial customers will see a $30 reduction and industrial customers will see their bill cut by nearly $2,000 a month.

This is a temporary decrease. Your bill will return to the current rate by May 1.