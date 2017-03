COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect and vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs.

Authorities say the burglary happened Friday, February 17 just before 2 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Wing Walker Drive near Allgood Drive.

At the scene, police say the front door was open and the back door’s glass had been broken. The master bedroom appeared to be the only room that was touched but nothing was stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the suspect left the home after sounding off a security alarm. He is seen on camera leaving the home in a red sports utility vehicle with gray plastic trim on the bottom.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 to 25-years-old. He has dark, crew-cut hair and was last seen wearing an oversized white shirt, black Dickies-style pants and white tennis shoes.

The suspect also had unidentifiable black tattoos on both forearms and was wearing a gold necklace with a large circular medallion, a gold watch on his left wrist and a metallic bracelet on his right wrist.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a late-1990s or early-2000s model red Grand Jeep Cherokee with an over-gray plastic bottom trim.

If you have any information, contact Deputy Jessica Brooke at JessicaBrooke@elpasoco.com.