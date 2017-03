COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The average driver in Colorado Springs loses nearly $2,000 every year as a result of deficient roads, according to a new report from TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group.

In total, Colorado drivers are losing $6.8 billion annually.

TRIP says that number will only grow without increased transportation funding.

“The passage of 2C was a very important step in the right direction and its already had an impact in improving the condition of roads in Colorado Springs, that was an important step but still additional funding was needed cause there are many transportation projects that will remain stranded on the drawing board,” said Carolyn Kelly, TRIP’s associate director.

The report also found that 76 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads in Colorado Springs are in poor or mediocre condition, costing drivers an additional $776 each year in extra vehicle operating costs.

Colorado Springs ranks highest for cost in the state, followed by Denver at 753, then Pueblo at 732.