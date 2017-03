COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after a domestic violence dispute turned into a standoff with police Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of Ouray Creek Point near Rhinestone Drive.

According to authorities, the suspect, Heath O’Keefe, was arguing with a woman and pointed a gun at her.

Police say she was able to leave once officers arrived at the scene.

O’Keefe remained barricaded indoors, and authorities say after repeated attempts and with the aid of a bullhorn, he finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.