DENVER, Colo. — The Tony Award-winning musical is coming to Denver!

The Broadway hit will take the stage at Buell Theatre February 27 to April 1, 2018 as part of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2017-18 Broadway series.

“Hamilton: An American Musical” tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton with music combining jazz, R&B, blues, rap and hip-hop.

Tickets will be available to DCPA subscribers.

No new subscriptions are available, but you can join the waiting list here.

Prices and single tickets will be for sale at a later time.

