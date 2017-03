DENVER — The Denver Zoo quietly welcomed the birth of Dobby, a male giraffe, on Tuesday morning.

Dobby was born to mother Kipele at 3 a.m. He measures 5 feet tall and weighs 73 pounds, both small figures for a newborn giraffe.

Dobby the giraffe born at Denver Zoo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Denver Zoo Photo courtesy Denver Zoo Photo courtesy Denver Zoo

“Staff was monitoring Kipele overnight when she went into labor,” the zoo said in a statement. “Although the birth went well, the calf was not initially nursing. Staff fed the infant and provided critical care in his first hours of life to get him back on track. Now he’s nursing and we are feeling good about his health.”

Mother and baby are resting and bonding in the Zoo’s giraffe building and are not yet viewable to the public. The building will remain closed during their first days together to provide them peace and quiet.

Zookeepers and veterinarians did not know until recently that Kipele was pregnant. Zookeepers suspected she might be pregnant, despite birth control, because her stomach and udder were becoming larger. She initially resisted attempts from veterinarians to perform ultrasounds, but eventually allowed zookeepers to place the ultrasound probe on her abdomen, while veterinarians monitored and guided from another room. Working together, they were able to verify that Kipele was pregnant with a due date of late February or early March.

Kipele was born at Denver Zoo in August 1993, and is the oldest of the Zoo’s giraffes. Dikembe, Dobby’s father, was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 1993, and arrived at Denver Zoo in 1996.

Dobby is the first giraffe to be born at the zoo since 2010. The zoo now has a total of five giraffes.