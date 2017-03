COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for your help finding a runaway juvenile Wednesday.

Authorities say 11-year-old Albert Snowton was reported as a runaway Wednesday morning after he left a family member’s car near the intersection of Circle Drive and Airport Road during an argument.

He is described as a black boy, 5 feet 1 to 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Albert was last seen wearing a white, green and blue-striped polo shirt, blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black and white sneakers. He was also carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.