COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A convicted felon who was wanted in Florida was arrested in central Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 8 a.m., they got a call about 43-year-old Gregory Meister. The caller said Meister was suicidal and had a gun.

Police found Meister in a car on Valley Hi Circle, which is in the area of Airport Road and Chelton Road. Officers surrounded the car and Meister came out about 20 minutes later.

Police said Meister was wanted on a warrant out of Florida, and was in possession of a gun and drugs. He was jailed on multiple felony charges.