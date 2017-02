PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for two men who were caught on surveillance video breaking into a Pueblo home.

Police said the burglary happened Friday. One of the suspects knocked on the front door, then both suspects broke into the back of the house.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 17 and 20 years old. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 to 155 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, a grey shirt with the word “DEVOTION” written vertically across the right side, a maroon shirt under the grey shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white bottoms.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 to 145 pounds. He was wearing a blue coat with the hood up, a black cap, and grey sweatpants.

Surveillance video of the suspects is available above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).