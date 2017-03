COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — LEGO is heading to space with some pioneering women.

NASA announced Tuesday the new set of minifigures called “Women of NASA” has been approved and will be available for purchase later this year or in early 2018.

The “Women of NASA” set includes Apollo software engineer Margaret Hamilton, mathematician Katherine Johnson who was featured in the movie “Hidden Figures,” physicist and astronaut Sally Ride, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman and astronaut Mae Jemison.