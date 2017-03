Related Coverage Nun stood up to Billy the Kid, set to move up sainthood path

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —¬†From sister to spy, one nun traded her life of serving the Lord for a life of serving the nation in the CIA.

Meet Martha Leiker.

“My mother had a sister who was a nun and my father had a brother who was a priest so it was kind of normal that somebody would dedicate their lives to the service of God,” said Leiker.

She took her first vows when she was just 18-years-old. After several assignments, Leiker was sent to the one place she truly wanted to be – Africa.

After 8 years in Zambia, she decided to take a yearlong leave of absence. Then realizing she wanted to move on, Leiker wrote a letter to the Pope asking to leave the church.

Leiker said, “I didn’t know what the CIA was. I knew it was a government agency but that was it.”

She interviewed, explained her experience in Africa, and in 1978 this sister got the life change she was looking for.

Leiker couldn’t tell us much about what exactly she did in the CIA, but FOX21 just had to ask if she was ever assigned to do something against the will of God.

“No, I was very careful there and there’s a thing called plausible denial,” said Leiker. “I used that often but I would not go against my conscience, no and I did not.”

She spent 20 years in the CIA before retiring, maintaining her Catholic faith the entire time.

She then moved to Denver to be with her twin sister.

That’s where she wrote her memoir: From Silence to Secrecy.