DENVER, Colo. — A man who stole 35 guns from a Jefferson County gun shop last June was sentenced late last week.

Eric Michael Perez, 20, was sentenced to serve nearly 6 years (70 months) in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyver and ATF Special Agent in Charge Debora Livingston.

Following his prison sentenced, Perez will serve three years on supervised release.

Perez was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 27, 2016. He pleaded guilty to the charge in the indictment on November 23, 2016.

According to court documents, including the facts contained in Perez’s plea agreement, 35 guns were stolen from Colorado Gun Broker in Jefferson County during a burglary on June 21, 2016.

At the scene, investigators discovered blood on the price tag of a shotgun used to break glass display cases containing the weapons that would be stolen.

Officials say the blood sample and DNA profile were analyzed and matched Perez.

Through investigative leads and databases, authorities were able to locate Perez at an Aurora home on June 29, 2016. He was taken into custody on outstanding state and federal warrants.

Law enforcement received consent to search the home and recovered two guns reported stolen in the gun shop burglary.

Perez was prohibited from possessing guns after having been convicted of crimes punishable by more than one year in prison.

Officials say he was also serving a 15-month consecutive sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections for a probation violation related to an auto theft conviction out of Jefferson County.