COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A southern Colorado Springs man is charged with sexually assaulting his 12-year-old neighbor, and police believe there may be other victims.

Police said Dane Graves, 68, was arrested February 2 on charges of sexual assault on a child. Police began investigating Graves January 1 after learning about the alleged assault. Graves and the neighbor both live in a mobile home park in the area of Powers Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Police are now working to determine if there were other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).