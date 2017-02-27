Two arrested on drug and theft charges in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people are facing drug and theft charges after they were pulled over in Pueblo Sunday night, according to police.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., officers stopped a suspicious SUV in the area of Orman Avenue and Lake Avenue. They arrested the driver, 31-year-old William Whitebear. The passenger, 33-year-old Julian Trujillo, lied to officers about his name and then ran away, but was arrested a short time later, according to police.

Police searched the car and found a baggie of meth and three handguns, two of which had been reported stolen.

Both suspects are facing drug, weapons, and theft charges.