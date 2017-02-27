Two arrested on drug and theft charges in Pueblo

Smoke is visible from Colorado Springs.
Two people are facing drug and theft charges after they were pulled over in Pueblo Sunday night, according to police.
Police said around 11:30 p.m., officers stopped a suspicious SUV in the area of Orman Avenue and Lake Avenue. They arrested the driver, 31-year-old William Whitebear. The passenger, 33-year-old Julian Trujillo, lied to officers about his name and then ran away, but was arrested a short time later, according to police.
Police searched the car and found a baggie of meth and three handguns, two of which had been reported stolen.
Both suspects are facing drug, weapons, and theft charges.
